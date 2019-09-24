As Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Price Declined, Holder Proxima Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $1.46 Million; Ruffer Llp Increases Position in Newmont Mining (NEM)

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 127.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 2.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 4.53 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.21M, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 4.85M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 97,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, down from 372,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 2.30M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE JOSTENS AND PURE FISHING; 16/05/2018 – New Coleman Lantern Brings Sound and Light Together at Campsites; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now has a challenger at Newell Brands; 28/05/2018 – Soccer-Messi announces desire to play for Newell’s Old Boys; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Updates 13-D Filing for Newell Brands, Now Has 6.96% Stake; 11/04/2018 – NWL: STARBOARD COULD HAVE REACHED OUT TO MGMT TO ASK QUESTIONS; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR KEVIN CONROY HAS PUBLICLY SUPPORTED STARBOARD’S EFFORTS FOR CHANGE AT NEWELL; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL PLANS TO DIVEST UNITS REPRESENTING ABOUT 35% SALES; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IAN ASHKEN, DOMENICO DE SOLE, MARTIN FRANKLIN, AND JAMES LILLIE ARE COLLECTIVELY WITHDRAWING THEIR NAMES FROM NOMINATION TO NEWELL’S BOARD; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 320,145 shares to 584,393 shares, valued at $21.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $74.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 17,000 shares to 282,000 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Actor Taylor Kinney Teams Up With First Alert For Fire Prevention Month – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Newell Brands Announces Early Results of its Waterfall Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Time To Buy Newell Brands – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newell: Thesis Now Broken – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $237.10 million for 8.00 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.