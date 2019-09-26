As Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Price Declined, Holder Keybank National Association Cut Its Holding; Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Continues to Hold Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW)

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 66.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 38,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 19,471 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300,000, down from 57,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 3.08M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 19/04/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Newell starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED ADVISORY RESOLUTION APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: David Atchinson Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 05/03/2018 – Battle for Newell control intensifies as Starboard nominates two more directors; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – MARK S. TARCHETTI INFORMED OF HIS RESIGNATION FROM HIS POSITION AS PRESIDENT; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 55% Reduction in Distribution Centers; 05/03/2018 – Hedge fund Starboard Value said it nominated two additional directors to the board of Newell Brands; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands said it would appoint activist investor Carl Icahn’s four nominees to its board immediately; 20/03/2018 – Three Former Newell Directors to Drop Their Proxy Fight –Update

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 126.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 10,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 8,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $110.34. About 2.17 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 10,935 shares to 38,285 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 21,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $237.12M for 8.27 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 19,471 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Schneider Cap has invested 3.78% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 29,954 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Prudential Pcl has 0.27% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Salem Counselors has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 2,090 shares. Buckhead Lc accumulated 384,547 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 4.87 million shares. 181,530 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Oppenheimer & Co accumulated 73,730 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2.62M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Axa has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1.66 million shares.

