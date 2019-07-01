As Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Declined, Pinnacle Associates LTD Lowered Its Stake; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Value Rose While Buckingham Asset Management Lowered by $678,800 Its Stake

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.37B market cap company. The stock increased 5.53% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 6.98M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 29,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,813 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 151,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 1.97M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Novolex To Acquire The Waddington Group From Newell Brands; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS “A VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE” IN CURRENT DIRECTION OF CO; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR OPERATING CASH FLOW OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.45 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Starboard: Ian Ashken, Domenico De Sole, Martin Franklin, and James Lillie to Withdraw Names From Newell Board Nomination; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NEW BOARD’S FINANCE COMMITTEE IS NOW CHAIRED BY COURTNEY MATHER, A PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT ICAHN CAPITAL; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn ups stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: Newell Brands Negative Outlook Reflects Operational Challenges and Integration Issues; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value Buys New 3.8% Position in Newell Brands; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn discloses 6.9 percent stake in Newell Brands; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.13B for 25.20 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 29,890 shares to 108,859 shares, valued at $16.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 56.10% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NWL’s profit will be $152.34M for 10.49 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.14% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 28,550 shares to 59,837 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

