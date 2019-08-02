As Newell Brands (NWL) Shares Declined, Whitnell & Co Lowered Its Holding; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Upped Position in Gaslog LTD (GLOG) by $595,000 as Stock Declined

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The institutional investor held 472,437 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, up from 437,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 201,078 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG BOOSTS QUARTER DIVIDEND TO 15C/SHR, FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 21/03/2018 – Partnership to Repay in Full Its $45M Unsecured Term Loan From GasLog; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Newbuild Vessel Scheduled to Deliver in 2Q of 2020; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N QUARTERLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN; 12/03/2018 – GasLog Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier From Samsung Heavy Industries; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 92.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1,788 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 24,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock increased 17.35% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 15.55 million shares traded or 199.65% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL 1Q NORMALIZED EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181282: Carlyle Partners VI, L.P.; Newell Brands Inc; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS ALSO “A SIGN TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SUPPORT FOR CHANGE”; 19/04/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: Andrew Langham to Step Down From Board, Effective Immediately; 08/03/2018 – Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q EPS 11c; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands Sends Letter to Starboard

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Investment Strategies invested in 4.97% or 340,897 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 77,548 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Cwm Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Swiss Bank has 1.56M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 18,993 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 2.78 million shares. United Fire Gp Inc holds 45,766 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg reported 1.68 million shares. M&T Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 172,484 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 15,802 shares. 5,262 are held by Assetmark Inc. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 147,126 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab owns 79,953 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) by 7,587 shares to 24,577 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

