As Newell Brands (NWL) Shares Declined, Jane Street Group Lowered Its Position; Harvest Management Decreased Its Position in Red Hat (RHT) by $364,000 as Share Price Rose

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $187.7. About 2.26 million shares traded or 37.32% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 62.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 107,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,517 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 173,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 2.29M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES PROXY MATERIALS TO ELECT NEWELL NOMINEES; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 FULL YEAR NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 18/05/2018 – Ominto: Mitch Hill, Gregory Newell, Jaye Connolly-LaBelle, Peter Harris and Gary Baughman Have Resigned From Board Without Disagreement; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Gross Proceeds of About $2.3B; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL PLANS TO DIVEST UNITS REPRESENTING ABOUT 35% SALES; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Newell Brands Inc. – NWL; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEST WITH STARBOARD; 19/03/2018 – Newell Gets New Ally as Icahn Takes 7% Stake (Video); 07/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Newell Brands Inc.’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook to Negative; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Novolex Holdings is Backed by Carlyle Group

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 56.10% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NWL’s profit will be $149.40M for 10.74 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.39 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

