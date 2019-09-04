As Newell Brands (NWL) Shares Declined, Holder Poplar Forest Capital Decreased Stake by $8.50 Million; Weiss Asset Management LP Upped Stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 566,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.43 million, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 4.85M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 11/04/2018 – Starboard Nominees to Newell Board Are Pauline J. Brown, Gerardo I. Lopez, Bridget Ryan Berman and Robert A. Steele; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE JOSTENS AND PURE FISHING; 05/03/2018 – Battle for Newell control intensifies as Starboard nominates two more directors; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers an; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Details of Transformation Plan; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value Buys New 3.8% Position in Newell Brands; 23/04/2018 – Nine of 12 Directors Will Be New to Newell Board Following Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEST WITH STARBOARD; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Says Exodus From Newell Brands Board Is `Unfathomable’

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 394,020 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Supply Chain Woes Hurt Coty (COTY) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Time To Buy Newell Brands Is Now – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Newell Rubbermaid (NWL) EPS Raised At Wells Fargo, Sees Accelerated Deleveraging – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Company News For Aug 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $232.26 million for 7.27 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cqs Cayman LP stated it has 356,500 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 21,200 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% or 57,529 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 714,928 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, First LP has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Headinvest holds 40,673 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.24% or 222,030 shares. Investment Advsrs reported 59,899 shares. Becker Capital Management invested 0.11% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Raymond James reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Holt Limited Liability Co Dba Holt Limited Partnership reported 41,560 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 441,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 11,874 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 312,644 shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $27.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 554,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 908,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $633,200 was bought by Baker James C. Richey Albert L bought $69,500 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Friday, August 23.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 27,208 shares to 30,858 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA) by 257,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,285 shares, and cut its stake in Churchill Cap Corp.