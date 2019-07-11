As Newell Brands (NWL) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Proxima Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Lenox Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position in Cubesmart (CUBE) as Share Value Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 98.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 17,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 321 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 18,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 805,007 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 8.59% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 2.88 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 06/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS HLDR STARBOARD FILES PROXY CARD WITH SEC; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Core Sales Flat to Down Low-Single Digits; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands said it would appoint activist investor Carl Icahn’s four nominees to its board immediately; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL DIRS: STARBOARD RUMORED APPROACH WOULD COPY JARDEN MODEL; 13/04/2018 – Jostens Celebrates Another North Dakota State University Championship with Custom Championship Rings and Fan Collection; 07/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: Newell Brands starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off: sources. First for for sale is Waddington.…; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.66, REV VIEW $14.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: Shareholders Will Benefit From Changes at Company; 11/04/2018 – Starboard nominates four directors to Newell board

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $77.27 million for 21.30 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerg Markets Bond (EMB) by 21,072 shares to 21,194 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lonza Group Ltd (LZAGY) by 133,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings.