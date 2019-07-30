As Newell Brands (NWL) Share Value Declined, Proxima Capital Management Has Upped by $577,500 Its Position; As Wix.Com LTD (WIX) Stock Rose, Covey Capital Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 9.73M shares traded or 94.10% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/05/2018 – NEW Paper Mate® Handwriting Pencils and Pens Provide Control for Early Writers; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Has Increased Newell Brands Stake; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO COMPRISE 12 DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands Up For Sale; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES NEWELL BRANDS PROXY STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees (Video); 26/03/2018 – Newell Brands CEO Michael B. Polk 2017 Total Pay $15.3M; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE JOSTENS AND PURE FISHING; 11/04/2018 – Widen Launches New Video Asset Management Solutions for Digital Marketers

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) by 276.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,081 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $148.01. About 502,753 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership holds 18,663 shares. Sylebra Hk Ltd owns 8.28% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1.16 million shares. Pnc Ser Grp Inc owns 3,023 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5,061 were accumulated by Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt L P. Ci Invests has invested 0.23% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Sector Pension Investment Board owns 17,151 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 24,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance holds 0.2% or 1.84M shares in its portfolio. Navellier Assocs Inc accumulated 3,100 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.04% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Nine Masts Cap Ltd reported 1,761 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2,380 shares. Pdt Prns, New York-based fund reported 130,402 shares.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 155,000 shares to 265,000 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,510 shares, and cut its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (NYSE:SNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 18,993 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma owns 3.61 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability reported 46,467 shares stake. Creative Planning holds 0% or 25,550 shares. Chevy Chase Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 2.26M shares stake. Parametric Associate Llc has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Diversified Investment Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 340,897 shares or 4.97% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,082 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il invested in 0% or 47,232 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 396,918 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc has 61,938 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 237 shares. Moreover, Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Victory Cap stated it has 5,699 shares.