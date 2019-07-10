As Newell Brands (NWL) Share Value Declined, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Boosted Holding; Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Stake Raised by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 45,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 2.74M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – NEW PORTFOLIO WILL COMPRISE 7 CATEGORY-BASED DIVISIONS WITH ROUGHLY 20 PERCENT OF THEIR U.S. SALES E-COMMERCE DERIVED; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Strikes Deal with Icahn; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT NEWELL BRANDS MANAGEMENT OR STARBOARD; 06/04/2018 – NEWELL IS SAID TO START AUCTIONING ASSETS AHEAD OF MEETING: NYP; 06/04/2018 – Newell Brands Board Urges Shareholders to Vote For Board’s Director Nominees; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS CURRENT SITUATION AT NEWELL ‘UNACCEPTABLE’; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: ‘Now Embarking on Path to Signficant Value Creation’; 01/05/2018 – Bring Self Expression to Life with the NEW Hand Lettering Sets from Prismacolor®; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Hldrs

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 113.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 10,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,973 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 8,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.97. About 336,561 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 2.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123 Million, or $1.46 Per Diluted Common Share; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.15; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $719.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 16,523 shares to 133,751 shares, valued at $27.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 81,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 759,093 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 4.94M shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 5,389 shares. Pzena Invest Management Ltd reported 24.82M shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 169,515 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 4.26 million shares in its portfolio. Schneider Cap Management Corporation stated it has 1.04 million shares. First Hawaiian Bank has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation stated it has 427,671 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Finance Counselors holds 0.03% or 40,537 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 237 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.53 million are owned by Deprince Race And Zollo. Creative Planning owns 25,550 shares. South Dakota Council stated it has 108,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Quantres Asset Limited reported 45,700 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. 13,338 are held by Atria Investments Ltd Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Whittier Tru accumulated 10,025 shares. Voya Inv has 43,316 shares. Pzena Inv Management Ltd Liability Company invested 1.65% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.59% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Huntington Fincl Bank invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 6,236 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gp Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 63,835 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 119,115 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 1.78 million shares. Alphaone Investment Svcs Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 1,834 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0% or 288,707 shares. Ww Asset Management holds 0.01% or 5,154 shares in its portfolio. New York-based M&T Bankshares has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).