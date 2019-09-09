As Newell Brands (NWL) Share Value Declined, Holder Proxima Capital Management Has Upped Position; As Gentherm Com (THRM) Share Price Declined, Reinhart Partners Raised Stake

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Gentherm Inc Com (THRM) by 33.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 10,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 41,979 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 31,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 56,127 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM- BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS RIGHTS PLAN TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 5; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M; 27/04/2018 – Gentherm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $17.73. About 2.25M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 28/05/2018 – Soccer-Messi announces desire to play for Newell’s Old Boys; 04/05/2018 – Newell Agrees to Sell Waddington to Carlyle-Backed Novolex; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF 12 NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS TO NOMINATE DAVID ATCHISON TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Reduction of More Than 30 ERP Systems to Two by End of 2019; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-Novolex, Faerch Plast among bidders for Newell’s Waddington Group- Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – Hedge fund Glenview ups stake in Sharpie maker Newell Brands; 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH STARBOARD ON NEWELL STAKE; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Foresees $2.3 Billion In Proceeds From Sale Of Package-making Business — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR KEVIN CONROY HAS PUBLICLY SUPPORTED STARBOARD’S EFFORTS FOR CHANGE AT NEWELL

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 100,096 shares to 153,000 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,300 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Newell Brands Announces Pricing Terms of its Waterfall Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Newell (NWL) Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newell Brands works to lower debt load – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Newell Brands (NWL) Up 23.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 97,152 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Company. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Oppenheimer & Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 88,608 shares. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 388,173 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 679,671 shares in its portfolio. Malaga Cove Ltd Company has 0.49% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 52,722 shares. Franklin Res has invested 0.11% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Eagle Boston Investment Mngmt owns 0.41% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 60,686 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Millennium Lc invested in 2.69 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. City Hldgs has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Jane Street Limited Liability Corp reported 65,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 297,449 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 2,386 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 13,869 shares to 510,473 shares, valued at $19.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco (NYSE:MAS) by 318,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,051 shares, and cut its stake in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com (NYSE:WTM).

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentherm Provides Passenger Thermal Comfort Solutions in Rinspeed’s Latest Concept Vehicle – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gentherm Announces Date for 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results News Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentherm Announces Date for 2019 First Quarter Results News Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lear and Gentherm Launch a Joint Development Partnership to Accelerate the Future of Thermal Seating Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How to Time the Markets Like an Investing Pro – August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.