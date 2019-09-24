As Newell Brands (NWL) Share Value Declined, Holder Becker Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Has Upped by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp bought 7,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 23,689 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, up from 16,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $71.45. About 3.11M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 32.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 60,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 127,550 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, down from 188,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 1.01 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Novolex To Acquire The Waddington Group From Newell Brands; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS “A VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE” IN CURRENT DIRECTION OF CO; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – WITH EXPECTED ELECTION OF ATCHISON AND JUDITH SPRIESER AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, NEWELL BRAND’S BOARD WILL COMPRISE 11 DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – EXPECTS TO ABSORB 7 TO 10 CENT NEGATIVE IMPACT TO NORMALIZED EPS WITHIN ITS FY NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RELATED TO TRU LIQUIDATION; 12/03/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Hedge fund Glenview ups stake in Sharpie maker Newell Brands; 19/04/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Jostens Unveils North Dakota State University Championship Rings and Fan Jewelry Collection; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Jarden Businesses; 01/05/2018 – Bring Self Expression to Life with the NEW Hand Lettering Sets from Prismacolor®

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,935 shares to 738,294 shares, valued at $49.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 24,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement has 74,114 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Spark Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Pzena Management Limited reported 2.04% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Weiss Asset LP reported 10,532 shares. Strategic Wealth Grp Inc Llc holds 49,459 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt reported 105,012 shares. 60,434 were accumulated by Cap Invest Advsr Limited Co. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 6.39M shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 50,870 shares. Rothschild Inv Il owns 32,832 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Axa has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 1.03M shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) accumulated 0% or 186 shares.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $237.16 million for 7.96 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NWL vs. WDFC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is This Rock Bottom For Newell? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newell Brands Is A Dicey Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands: Misconceptions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Tru holds 99,367 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Loudon Management Ltd Llc stated it has 16,577 shares. Palladium Limited Co has invested 1.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sunbelt Secs reported 34,115 shares. Next Grp Inc Inc reported 56,280 shares. Advisor Ltd Co invested in 85,375 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,573 shares stake. Innovations Limited Liability Com reported 1.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fisher Asset Management Ltd stated it has 5.63 million shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,098 shares. Wellington Shields & Co Ltd stated it has 42,771 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,067 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Crestwood Advsrs Group Inc Ltd owns 172,607 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson owns 10,603 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited has invested 1.88% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).