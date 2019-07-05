As Newell Brands (NWL) Share Price Declined, Thompson Investment Management Has Raised by $1.22 Million Its Stake; Coca Cola Co (KO) Position Has Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 54.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 81,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 230,907 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 149,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 869,786 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – Starboard Operating Income Belief for Newell ‘Based on Actions That Should Be Within Management’s Control’; 23/04/2018 – Steele Will Be Appointed to Newell Finance Committee; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Novolex Holdings is Backed by Carlyle Group; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Pursuing Proxy Fight at Newell Brands Despite Deal With Icahn; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: Andrew Langham to Step Down From Board, Effective Immediately; 17/04/2018 – Bill Ackman says Newell made ‘deal with the devil’ in Icahn agreement; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL: BOARD FOCUSED TO DRIVE TRANSFORMATION PLAN INTO ACTION; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 66% Reduction in Number of Manufacturing Facilities; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Says Exodus From Newell Brands Board Is `Unfathomable’; 26/03/2018 – Newell Brands CEO Michael B. Polk 2017 Total Pay $15.3M

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 22.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 6,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,169 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 30,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 2.51 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 4.94 million shares. Fmr holds 4.26 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Becker Inc invested in 188,343 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers owns 388,173 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 21,650 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt owns 15,755 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 0.08% or 35,954 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, D E Shaw And Communication Inc has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 547,152 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited invested in 65,517 shares. Endurance Wealth reported 129 shares. Alps reported 0.26% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Motco has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,628 shares to 2,488 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,181 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 0.36% or 47,536 shares. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 3.16 million shares. Farmers Communication holds 22,412 shares. Pacific Invest Management has 1.11% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 106,905 shares. Chemung Canal Tru has invested 2.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rampart Invest Mgmt Co Limited Liability Company holds 0.65% or 121,322 shares. Bislett Management Lc invested in 4.25% or 150,000 shares. Annex Advisory Ser Lc invested in 0.04% or 5,763 shares. Bellecapital Interest Limited stated it has 4.59% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Boltwood Capital Management invested 1.16% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Cleararc has 0.82% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lsv Asset Mngmt has 29,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb reported 31,008 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 71,581 are held by Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 29,279 shares to 11,153 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,286 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXN).