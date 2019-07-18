As Newell Brands (NWL) Share Price Declined, Holder Verition Fund Management Lowered by $47.76 Million Its Position; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Decreased Position by $2.28 Million

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 99.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 3.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 28,946 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 3.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 3.12 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – Icahn and Starboard agree to Newell Brands director nominations; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Agreement to Sell The Waddington Group to Novolex; 20/04/2018 – Jostens Celebrates Earth Month 2018 by Announcing Expanded Commitment to Sustainable Graduation Experiences; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: Andrew Langham to Step Down From Board, Effective Immediately; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 66% REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 23/03/2018 – Hedge fund Glenview ups stake in Sharpie maker Newell Brands; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints four of Carl Icahn’s nominees to its board; 21/03/2018 – HedgeCo.net: Newell Brands Cuts Board Deal with Icahn, Snubbing Starboard; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN CALLS NEWELL’S ICAHN AGREEMENT A `DEAL WITH THE DEVIL’; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value’s Jeffrey Smith: Newell Brands is ‘extremely undervalued’

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 12,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,260 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, down from 73,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $205.66. About 15.72M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 30/04/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Apple reportedly working on a VR/AR headset with dual 8K displays; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 56.10% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NWL’s profit will be $152.32M for 10.19 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 244,453 shares. Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 40,673 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.17% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 850,205 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 113,189 shares. First Trust Advsrs L P, Illinois-based fund reported 294,859 shares. 1.97M were reported by Sasco Inc Ct. Fdx Advisors owns 10,836 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Ltd has invested 0.16% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 13D Mgmt Llc reported 2.63% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 121,813 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 2.50M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vigilant Capital Ltd owns 43,203 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mhr Fund Mgmt Limited Company invested in 850,000 shares.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 19,000 shares to 24,000 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith A O Corp (Call) (NYSE:AOS) by 16,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.25 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,994 shares to 151,741 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).