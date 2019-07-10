As Newell Brands (NWL) Share Price Declined, Holder Atria Investments Has Lowered Stake by $399,660; Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Lowered Position as Shares Declined

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $163.35. About 1.45M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 66.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc analyzed 26,644 shares as the company's stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,338 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205,000, down from 39,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 2.34M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Carlyle's Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands' Waddington; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn ups stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL DIRS: STARBOARD RUMORED APPROACH WOULD COPY JARDEN MODEL; 17/04/2018 – Bill Ackman says Newell made 'deal with the devil' in Icahn agreement; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Has Increased Newell Brands Stake; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink's: 13F; 23/04/2018 – "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer reviews the prospects at Newell Brands after a proxy fight with Carl Icahn and Starboard Value ends peacefully; 16/04/2018 – Melissa Manley Joins Purchasing Power® as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis; 12/03/2018 – EX-NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY BACKS STARBOARD, SAYS CHANGE `NEEDED'

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 56.10% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NWL’s profit will be $152.31 million for 10.44 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.14% EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 82,473 shares to 96,541 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 199,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Ltd holds 300 shares. Moreover, Hilton Cap Management Lc has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Grisanti Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Sandy Spring National Bank owns 16,837 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co reported 81,368 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bridges Investment reported 0.11% stake. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Acropolis Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,862 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd has 109,947 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 65,137 shares. 66,000 are held by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Girard Ptnrs Limited reported 2,243 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2,779 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.09M for 14.43 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.