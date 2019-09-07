As Newell Brands (NWL) Market Value Declined, Proxima Capital Management Increased Position; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding Lifted by Camden Asset Management L P

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 4.23 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Novolex Holdings is Backed by Carlyle Group; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD: NEWELL SHOULD EVALUATE ALTERNATIVES FOR ENTIRE CO; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS: AT NEWELL MARGINS HAVE QUITE A WAY TO GO; 21/03/2018 – HedgeCo.net: Newell Brands Cuts Board Deal with Icahn, Snubbing Starboard; 05/03/2018 – Battle for Newell control intensifies as Starboard nominates two more directors; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now has a challenger at Newell Brands

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.19 million shares traded or 18.33% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 70,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Sr Invt Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 100,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65 billion and $3.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Prn) by 500,000 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 70,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,212 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn).

