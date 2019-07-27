As Newell Brands (NWL) Market Value Declined, Lenox Wealth Management Has Upped by $584,205 Its Stake; Ringcentral (RNG) Valuation Rose While Atika Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, down from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $127.39. About 768,872 shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 61820.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 38,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,010 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 63 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 5.22 million shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Jostens Celebrates Another North Dakota State University Championship with Custom Championship Rings and Fan Collection; 04/05/2018 – Novolex To Acquire The Waddington Group From Newell Brands; 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: President Mark Tarchetti Resigns From Position Effective May 25; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Nominate Bridget Ryan Berman From Starboard’s Slate; 17/04/2018 – Coleman Launches App to Inspire People to Get Outdoors; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Has 6.9% Newell Stake; 15/05/2018 – Widen Unveils 2018 Connectivity Report; 16/04/2018 – Cramer: The proxy fight in Newell Brands has very limited upside; 18/04/2018 – Ackman Calls Newell’s Icahn Agreement a ‘Deal With the Devil’ (Video)

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 7,800 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has 641,324 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 595,149 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Legal & General Gru Public Lc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 39,864 shares. Granite Point Capital Mngmt LP has 0.09% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,430 shares. Tiger Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 1.36 million shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.16% or 109,445 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.05% or 200,000 shares. First Mercantile reported 5,213 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 70 shares. 110,360 are held by National Insur Tx. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc stated it has 4,800 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 2,823 are held by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.33% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RingCentral Continues To Exceed Expectations – Seeking Alpha” on March 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RingCentral Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RingCentral’s (NYSE:RNG) Wonderful 615% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Newell Brands (NWL) Moving from NYSE to NASDAQ – StreetInsider.com” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newell Brands: Misconceptions – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Newell Brands (NWL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Time To Buy Newell Brands – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Brave Asset reported 0.18% stake. The Washington-based Washington Tru Bancshares has invested 0.04% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cna reported 119,068 shares. Schneider Cap Mgmt Corp has 1.04 million shares for 3.64% of their portfolio. Franklin Res invested 0.11% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Jane Street Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Farmers & Merchants Invs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 79,953 were reported by Nordea Management. 441,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd. The New York-based Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). The Texas-based King Luther Mgmt has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 124,285 shares.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 132,877 shares to 194 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 17,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).