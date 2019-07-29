As Newell Brands (NWL) Market Valuation Declined, Proxima Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; Yakira Capital Management Increases Holding in Red Hat (RHT)

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 9.23 million shares traded or 87.05% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 19/04/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now has a challenger at Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Transformation Plan Expanded to Include Jostens, Pure Fishing; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Newell starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD REITERATES NWL DISAPPROVAL,CITES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees, Pitches Own Slate; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEXT WITH STARBOARD; NAMES THREE TO BOARD; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 11/04/2018 – Widen Launches New Video Asset Management Solutions for Digital Marketers

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Red Hat Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on June 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "IBM (IBM) Closes $34 Billion Acquisition of Red Hat (RHT) – StreetInsider.com" published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco's Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha" on July 15, 2019.

