As Newell Brands (NWL) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Veritable LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $301,230; Rush Enterprises Class A (RUSHA) Shareholder New South Capital Management Lowered Stake by $1.69 Million

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 51.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 20,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 18,918 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $292,000, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 2.12 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N SEES FY 2020 SALES ABOUT $9.5 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Icahn and Starboard agree to Newell Brands director nominations; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets four board seats at Newell Brands; 05/03/2018 – Hedge fund Starboard Value said it nominated two additional directors to the board of Newell Brands; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN REPORTS STAKE OF 6.86 PCT IN NEWELL BRANDS INC, AS OF MARCH 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – @JimCramer walks back his negative call on Newell Brands after its proxy fight ends; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Use Proceeds for Deleveraging, Share Repurchases; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS ALSO “A SIGN TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SUPPORT FOR CHANGE”; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Divestiture Process Well Underway; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL DIRS: STARBOARD RUMORED APPROACH WOULD COPY JARDEN MODEL

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc Class A (RUSHA) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 46,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 616,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.52 million, down from 663,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 60,482 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $5.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 24,083 shares to 903,849 shares, valued at $78.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 53,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Icahn Carl C accumulated 41.12M shares or 2.39% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 6,984 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 79,446 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1,706 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Partners holds 0.05% or 77,514 shares. Cap Invsts reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Lenox Wealth Management reported 0.18% stake. Ubs Asset Americas reported 1.89M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated invested in 1.66 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 17,525 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,577 shares. 850,000 are owned by Mhr Fund Ltd Llc. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 692,976 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Com holds 67,500 shares.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $237.12 million for 8.06 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.