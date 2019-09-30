As Newell Brands Com (NWL) Stock Value Declined, Green Square Capital Has Increased Holding by $336,870; Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Market Valuation Rose While Roumell Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 662,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 51,633 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 22,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 86,650 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 64,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 7.11M shares traded or 42.44% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 11/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees, Pitches Own Slate; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up; 28/05/2018 – Soccer-Messi announces desire to play for Newell’s Old Boys; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Jarden Businesses; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – “MAINTAINING COMPANY’S COMMITMENT TO ITS INVESTMENT GRADE RATING” AND TO ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 92 CENTS PER SHARE THROUGH 2019; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn and Newell Announced Agreement on Board Earlier Monday; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: David Atchinson Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Use Proceeds for Deleveraging, Share Repurchases; 11/04/2018 – Starboard nominates four directors to Newell board; 30/04/2018 – Jostens and Philadelphia Eagles to partner on historic championship ring

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.53 million activity.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $42.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Co (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 96,897 shares to 236,110 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 68,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (NASDAQ:SEAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold ENZ shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 28.43 million shares or 4.55% more from 27.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0% or 17,048 shares in its portfolio. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 562,106 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 399,051 shares. Aperio Ltd reported 0% stake. Cutter Com Brokerage invested in 18,827 shares. Barclays Plc reported 29,365 shares. City Hldgs Company reported 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Int Group Incorporated reported 28,059 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 427,400 shares. Art Advsr invested in 29,899 shares. Harbert Fund Advsr, a Alabama-based fund reported 5.17M shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 2,634 shares. Virtu Finance Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc holds 22,613 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Element Mngmt stated it has 76,571 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 45,055 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 147,890 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 5,052 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 79,254 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cipher Capital L P, a New York-based fund reported 26,903 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 52,686 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Com reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Hilltop Inc stated it has 12,132 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp has 91,972 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability reported 24,704 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Com has 87 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 74,673 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.