As New York Times (NYT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Fairpointe Capital Has Cut Its Position by $47.86 Million; Holder Franklin Street Advisors Has Upped Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Holding

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in New York Times (NYT) by 40.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 2.21M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.64M, down from 3.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in New York Times for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.36. About 790,693 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Advertising Revenue Fell 3.4%; 01/05/2018 – NY Post Business: A top editor at The New York Times has resigned following an “investigation” sources say involved women and; 08/03/2018 – The New York Times Rolls Out Obituaries Project for International Women’s Day; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate International Women’s Day; 26/04/2018 – The New York Times Company Appoints Roland A. Caputo As New Chief Financial Officer; 02/04/2018 – New York Times Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 09/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of the President’s longtime attorney and confidant, Michael Cohen, the New York…; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 1439.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 100,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 107,609 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 6,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 10.72 million shares traded or 2.75% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 68.52 million shares. Van Strum And Towne Inc invested in 2.17% or 66,763 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp has invested 0.9% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Com holds 16,458 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 6,181 were accumulated by Optimum Investment Advsrs. Lau Assocs Limited Liability Com reported 6,069 shares stake. 3,418 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stephens Ar invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 950 were reported by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Wellington Shields Cap Lc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pictet And Cie (Europe), Luxembourg-based fund reported 10,285 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust accumulated 988,814 shares. Meritage Management invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 24,341 shares to 1,049 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,546 shares, and cut its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.01 million for 69.00 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 37,219 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.03% stake. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 58,400 were accumulated by Numerixs Invest Techs. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 415 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.02% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 2,426 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited holds 52,971 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 105,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 19,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 7,322 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 1.56M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.03% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 10,624 shares. Hap Trading Limited Com reported 0.04% stake.

