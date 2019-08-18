As New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) Shares Rose, Holder Shannon River Fund Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $26.00 Million; Aristotle Capital Boston Lifted Rpc (RES) Position by $3.87 Million; Stock Value Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 1.69 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. weighs South Korea troop reduction: reports; 06/03/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times Executive Editor Calls Opinion Page `Far Left Wing’ In Private Meeting; 09/05/2018 – FX Lands The New York Times Series The Weekly; 26/05/2018 – Mediaite: Journos Call Out Trump for Falsely Attacking NY Times Over `Phony’ Source: `Another Easily Verifiable Lie’; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 14/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: NY Times declares Conor Lamb winner in PA special election in huge blow to Trump, GOP…; 25/04/2018 – New York Times’ Weinstein investigation to be developed as film; 02/05/2018 – Contests: The Ninth Annual New York Times Summer Reading Contest; 09/03/2018 – Save the Redwoods League & New York Times Bestselling Author T. A. Barron Launch “Reading the Redwoods” Contest for Elementary; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Advertising Revenue Fell 3.4%

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 43.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 351,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33 million, up from 816,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 2.20M shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 25/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 54,672 shares to 180,172 shares, valued at $22.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 195,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

