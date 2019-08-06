As New York Times Co (NYT) Valuation Rose, Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Trimmed Position by $531,840; As Cme Group (CME) Shares Rose, Holder Buckhead Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 16,309 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 23,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 198,551 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP – REACHED ALL-TIME DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 51.9 MLN CONTRACTS TRADED ON MAY 29; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-CME Group’s Globex holiday trading hours for U.S. metals; 15/03/2018 – Fintech prize Nex targeted by CME; 15/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 14; 02/04/2018 – CME expects no asset sales after Nex purchase; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO TERRY DUFFY CONCLUDES INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 16,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 77,459 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 94,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 406,501 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 20/03/2018 – lens: Looking at the Paralympics With a New York Times Photographer; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as President Trump’s lead lawyer in the special counsel probe – New York Times; 25/04/2018 – New York Times’ Weinstein investigation to be developed as film; 15/03/2018 – Anderson Cooper 360°: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 25/05/2018 – Trump Administration Tells Congress It Has Deal To Revive ZTE: NY Times — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Reports Growth Despite Digital Ad Downshift; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Subscription Revenue Rose 7.5%; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Times Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYT); 02/04/2018 – New York Times Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Micah Grimes: Breaking from the NYT

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54 million for 46.33 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. 11,580 shares were sold by Caputo Roland A., worth $360,535 on Monday, February 11.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 5,084 shares to 70,221 shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 9,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 57,500 are owned by Atlanta Capital Management L L C. Captrust Fincl Advisors accumulated 1,921 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gp owns 14.97 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gideon Advsr reported 11,165 shares stake. Weybosset Research Limited owns 200,615 shares. New York-based National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Moreover, Barometer Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.99% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested in 0.01% or 313,920 shares. 7,322 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 17,269 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Com holds 0.01% or 49,168 shares. Waverton Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 24,151 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 37,219 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

