As New York Times Co (NYT) Valuation Rose, Holder Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Holding by $818,176; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Principal Financial Group Has Trimmed Holding

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 98,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4.24 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $440.74M, down from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.93M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 25,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 46,027 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 71,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 807,460 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Reports Growth Despite Digital Ad Downshift; 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES REPORTS 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION DATA ON WEBSITE; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as Trump’s lead lawyer in special counsel’s Russia probe – New York Times & Washington Post; 17/04/2018 – The New York Times and CB Insights Names Todd Chaffee and Jules Maltz to the Top 100 Venture Capitalists List; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Co. Reports Revenue Growth as Digital Subscriptions Rise; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES: WOMEN IN DEPARTMENTS UP TO 46% IN 2017 FROM 41%; 25/05/2018 – UNDER DEAL U.S. WOULD ALLOW ZTE TO BUY AMERICAN PRODUCTS -NEW YORK TIMES, CITING PERSON FAMILIAR; 26/03/2018 – Pimco Hires Ex-N.Y. Times and Facebook Executive to Head Talent

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 154,234 shares to 178,525 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 64,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance Inc stated it has 496,966 shares. Shelton Management reported 305 shares. Michigan-based Ww Asset Management has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation owns 57,873 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Slate Path Cap Limited Partnership invested 10.09% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Morgan Stanley owns 431,250 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 58,281 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Partner Investment Mgmt Lp reported 52,307 shares. 980 are held by First Manhattan Co. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 17,512 shares. Glenmede Na holds 1,102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Piedmont Invest Inc has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 52,971 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Capital Management Inc New York has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,100 shares. 8,643 were reported by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,135 shares. Live Your Vision Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Private Advisor Lc stated it has 201,481 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Cv Starr & Com Tru invested in 80,000 shares or 3.66% of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 0.55% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,911 shares. 28,234 were accumulated by Boltwood Cap Mngmt. Klingenstein Fields & Co invested 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 16,375 shares. Bragg Advisors holds 94,844 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 895,803 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 10.79 million shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Howland Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Naples Limited Liability invested 1.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 5.67M shares to 7.27 million shares, valued at $159.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 200,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).