As New York Times Co (NYT) Stock Value Rose, Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding; American Capital Management Decreased Morningstar (MORN) Position by $2.01 Million as Market Value Rose

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Morningstar (MORN) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 13,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 198,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.76M, down from 212,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morningstar for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $157.63. About 20,791 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 25/04/2018 – MORNINGSTAR 1Q REV. $243.5M; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 12/03/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Eight U.S. Funds; Upgrades Four Funds and One Target-Date Series; Downgrades Seven Funds in February 2018; 20/04/2018 – REGIS RESOURCES LTD RRL.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.90 FROM A$2.70; RATING REDUCE; 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 19/04/2018 – AUSTRALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD API.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$1.95 FROM A$2.00; RATING ACCUMULATE; 28/03/2018 – SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LTD SKT.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.35 FROM A$2.55; RATING HOLD; 16/04/2018 – Marking 30 Years of the Annual Morningstar Investment Conference, Agenda Brings Transparency, Technology, and Responsiveness to the Forefront of Financial Advice; 09/04/2018 – MORTGAGE CHOICE LTD MOC.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.10 FROM A$2.50; RATING ACCUMULATE; 09/03/2018 – VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF Above 200D-MA

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 7.59M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.59M, down from 10.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.44. About 759,162 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – New York Times Reports Growth Despite Digital Ad Downshift; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 17C, EST. 16C; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – WDTN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald Trump, Th…; 28/03/2018 – John Dowd, the former head of President Trump’s legal team, raised the idea of Trump pardoning two former advisors involved in the special counsel’s Russia probe, the New York Times reported; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 26/04/2018 – New York Times: Caputo Had Been Interim Financial Chief Since March 1; 19/05/2018 – Donald Trump Jr. Met In August 2016 With Mideast Contingent Offering Help In Election: N.Y. Times — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business

More notable recent Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morningstar Is Shining, But Buy It Lower – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morningstar +1.2% amid double-digit revenue growth – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Morningstar, Inc. Reports First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Morningstar Launches Goal Bridge to Help Improve Investor Outcomes – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold MORN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.19 million shares or 3.51% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Bridges Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 3,119 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 3,468 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 20,619 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Group reported 0% stake. Pictet Asset Limited holds 28,348 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 182,114 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zebra Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Covington Management holds 535 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 3,021 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 1,661 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa reported 11,700 shares stake.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14,181 shares to 301,125 shares, valued at $61.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerovironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 50,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26 million for 66.91 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.