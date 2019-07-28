As New York Times Co (NYT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Lateef Investment Management LP Cut Position; At&T (T) Holder Wills Financial Group Has Lowered Position as Stock Rose

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 10,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,499 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 94,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 34.15 million shares traded or 21.93% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches Public-Safety Core, FirstNet Subscribers to Transition by May; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 193,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 919,164 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.19M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 981,894 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 09/05/2018 – Popular New York Times Podcast Gets a TV Spinoff; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 22/03/2018 – KSNV News 3: #BREAKING: New York Times obtains video of 1 October shooter in days before massacre; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q REV. $413.9M, EST. $408.0M; 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Micah Grimes: Breaking from the NYT; 09/04/2018 – WINK News: BREAKING: The FBI raided President Trump’s lawyer’s office, the New York Times reports. More:…; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 26/04/2018 – The New York Times Company Appoints Roland A. Caputo As New Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Metro Editor Resigns, Citing `Mistakes’

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. Caputo Roland A. also sold $360,535 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 20,895 shares. 52,438 are owned by First Republic Investment Mngmt. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Hap Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 15,196 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pnc Svcs Inc stated it has 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Ameritas Invest Prns Inc holds 0.08% or 52,446 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 49,578 shares. Macroview Inv Management Limited, a Maryland-based fund reported 107 shares. Westwood Corporation Il holds 0.15% or 33,400 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc owns 14.97 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 10,152 shares. Panagora Asset owns 17,512 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 58,281 shares. 239,300 are held by Swiss Bancshares.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 46.66 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 156,572 shares to 529,984 shares, valued at $24.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Inv Mgmt Limited Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 53,905 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associates owns 21,681 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) invested in 1.71M shares. Cim Mangement holds 0.68% or 56,580 shares in its portfolio. Cibc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Burney reported 0.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) reported 0.62% stake. National Inv Service Inc Wi owns 43,104 shares. Private Harbour Inv Mngmt & Counsel Ltd Com holds 41,273 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Carret Asset Limited Com has 0.93% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 61,765 are owned by Rodgers Brothers Inc. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.7% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 388,217 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Ca accumulated 13,267 shares. Iron Financial Limited Liability invested in 11,989 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,731 shares to 34,572 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

