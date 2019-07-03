As New York Times Co (NYT) Stock Rose, Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding; Greystone Managed Investments Has Decreased Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $1.26 Million

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 46.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 39,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 85,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 764,463 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Times Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYT); 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for Stories on Sexual Harassment; 22/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Adviser to President H.R. McMaster will soon resign, according to the New York Times.…; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Subscription Revenue Rose 7.5%; 01/05/2018 – Dozens of questions Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to ask President Trump were leaked to the New York Times and published on Monday; 08/03/2018 – KTLA: Trump Asked Witnesses About Their Interviews With Special Counsel, New York Times Sources Say…; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kelly’s remarks on border-crossers stir outrage; 15/03/2018 – Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, some of which are related to Russia, The New York Times reported; 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 15,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,187 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.73M, down from 216,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 5.97M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and; 09/03/2018 – CFRA Had Merck KGaA at Buy; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO ALSO PAY EISAI $450 MLN AS REIMBURSEMENT FOR R&D EXPENSES AS PER DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.16 TO $4.28, SAW $4.08 TO $4.23; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Seek Direction on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Merck (MRK) Announces CDC ACIP Votes to Provisionally Recommend Shared Clinical Decision-Making for Vaccination of Adults Ages 27-45 with GARDASIL9 & Harmonization of Catch-up Vaccination – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs expanded use of Merck’s Zerbaxa – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Novartis AG (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Approved its KEYTRUDA as Monotherapy for Some Patients with Metastatic SCLC with Disease Progression – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.99B for 18.89 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 44.99 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Signal Flashing for NYT Stock Could Mean Fresh Highs – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Nytimes.com with their article: “DealBook Briefing: Uberâ€™s I.P.O. Gets Off to a Modest Start – The New York Times” published on May 10, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Can Accelerated Subscriber Growth Justify A $30 Fair Value For New York Times’ Stock? – Forbes” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “New York Times Is Thriving In Fiscal 2018 – Forbes” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Nytimes.com‘s news article titled: “How the Promise of a $120 Billion Uber I.P.O. Evaporated – The New York Times” with publication date: May 15, 2019.