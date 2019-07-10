As New York Times Co (NYT) Stock Rose, Holder Valueworks Cut Holding by $1.64 Million; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $812,510

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 51,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,483 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 222,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 1.27 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – New York Times Reports Growth Despite Digital Ad Downshift; 16/04/2018 – Alert: The New York Times won 3 Pulitzers, sharing the public; 09/04/2018 – KPAX Missoula News: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald; 19/04/2018 – CCHR Promotes New York Times Expose on Antidepressant Scandal: Antidepressants are Addictive; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Weinstein to surrender on sex assault charges: media reports; 09/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of the President’s longtime attorney and confidant, Michael Cohen, the New York…; 03/05/2018 – President Donald Trump has asked the Pentagon to look into reducing American troops in South Korea, The New York Times reported on Thursday; 01/05/2018 – NY Post Business: A top editor at The New York Times has resigned following an “investigation” sources say involved women and; 02/04/2018 – New York Times Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – The New York Times Company Appoints Roland A. Caputo As New Chief Financial Officer

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 13,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,735 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.31M, down from 419,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 7.84M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Citigroup Shifts to Wealth Management in Hyper-Digital S. Korea; 06/03/2018 – World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cybersecurity consortium; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 13/04/2018 – Finding the New Normal in Energy Financing at Citigroup: Q&A; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup CEO earns 369 times average employee

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. Caputo Roland A. sold $360,535 worth of stock or 11,580 shares.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Nytimes.com which released: “DealBook Briefing: Uberâ€™s I.P.O. Gets Off to a Modest Start – The New York Times” on May 10, 2019, also Nytimes.com with their article: “How the Promise of a $120 Billion Uber I.P.O. Evaporated – The New York Times” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The New York Times Company (NYT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New York Times Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 75,510 shares. 29,278 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 105,444 shares stake. Palestra Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.07M shares or 3.3% of its portfolio. 125,973 were reported by Barclays Public. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Blackrock Inc reported 0.02% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 16,572 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Osterweis Cap, a California-based fund reported 37,575 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 30,681 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Fairpointe Cap Ltd Llc holds 2.42% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 2.21 million shares. Moreover, Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 67,801 shares. Numerixs Technology Incorporated, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 58,400 shares.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54 million for 45.64 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.72 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,868 were reported by Bailard. Northpointe Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.63% or 83,465 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Llc stated it has 22,365 shares. 255,130 were reported by White Elm Capital Limited Liability Corp. Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) reported 28,221 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Appleton Partners Ma reported 32,863 shares. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mgmt has 0.71% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 43,033 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Company has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Aperio Group Incorporated has 1.45 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.71% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Horrell Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% or 500 shares. Nwq Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 2.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). One Trading LP holds 0.1% or 257,750 shares in its portfolio. Homrich Berg stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “From Kyrgyzstan To London: How This CEO Is Trying To Revolutionize Productivity In Financial Services – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi gets go-ahead to delist stock in Mexico – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.