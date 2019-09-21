As New York Times Co (NYT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Raised Its Holding; Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Kazazian Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding by $2.92 Million as Share Value Declined

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 113.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 24,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 47,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52M, up from 22,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 2.84M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 633,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 3.70M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.74M, up from 3.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 1.83 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kelly’s remarks on border-crossers stir outrage; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 09/04/2018 – #WVTM13: BREAKING: Federal agents have seized documents from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, accord…; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. weighs South Korea troop reduction: reports; 09/05/2018 – With `The Weekly,’ The New York Times Gets Serious About TV; 19/03/2018 – Here are the New York Times and Observer stories that pushed Facebook to suspend Trump’s data analytics company Cambridge Analytica had profile information for some 50 million Facebook users, according to reports; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 08/04/2018 – Brian Stelter: This morning on @ReliableSources: NYT exec editor @DeanBaquet; 25/05/2018 – New York Times reporter @ditzkoff talks about his biography of Robin Williams on Recode Media: transcript; 22/05/2018 – Evgeny Freidman, a long-time business partner of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, has agreed to cooperate with federal and state prosecutors, The New York Times reported

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $84.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 12,044 shares to 69,873 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 21,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,459 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 38,557 shares to 802,883 shares, valued at $160.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 62,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

