As New York Times Co (NYT) Stock Price Rose, Lateef Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Position; Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Stock Price Rose While Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Lowered by $930,090 Its Stake

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 31,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 68.01% . The institutional investor held 205,609 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22M, down from 236,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Anika Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $761.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 87,270 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 39.72% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS NAMES DARLING CEO; SHERWOOD TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 18th Bi-Annual European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery an; 05/03/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Joseph Darling Named CEO, Director; 05/03/2018 – JOSEPH DARLING NAMED CEO & DIRECTOR OF ANIKA THERAPEUTICS; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS $30M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Now Expects Total Rev Growth to Be Flat for the Full Yr of 2018; 23/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Rev $21.3M; 05/03/2018 Joseph Darling Named CEO and Director of Anika Therapeutics

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 193,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 919,164 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.19M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 1.74M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – New York Times Chairman, CNN Correspondent and Two Digital Trailblazers to Receive Top International Awards; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 10/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino told officials last month that the international soccer body had received an offer from a fund of investors; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Cont Ops EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Reports Growth Despite Digital Ad Downshift; 16/05/2018 – New York Times Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – The New York Times Rolls Out Obituaries Project for International Women’s Day; 24/04/2018 – Jackson faces claims of overprescribing medication and drinking on the job, according to The New York Times

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold ANIK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 13.00 million shares or 2.43% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Com invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Bridges Invest holds 24,650 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial has 741 shares. 18,748 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity. Northern Corporation holds 193,299 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura owns 52,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 21,263 shares. New York-based Jefferies Ltd has invested 0.02% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Pnc Svcs invested in 0% or 3,398 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 729,605 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Creative Planning reported 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rudolph Tech (NYSE:RTEC) by 46,948 shares to 377,078 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) by 163,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Analysts await Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 26.42% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.53 per share. ANIK’s profit will be $5.38 million for 35.40 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.79% negative EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $33,200 activity.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 156,572 shares to 529,984 shares, valued at $24.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.