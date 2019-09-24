As New York Times Co (NYT) Shares Rose, Holder Darsana Capital Partners LP Cut Its Holding by $77.12 Million; Mutual Of America Capital Management Increases Stake in Fastenal Co. (FAST)

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co. (FAST) by 100.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 38,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 76,984 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, up from 38,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 1.61 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 7.59 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.59M, down from 10.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.6. About 1.33M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Rev $413.9M; 06/05/2018 – Podcast transcript: New York Times journalist @AmyChozick talks about her book “Chasing Hillary” on Recode Media; 20/03/2018 – The New York Times said the firm paid to acquire the data through someone claiming to be an academic researcher; 16/04/2018 – Alert: The New York Times won 3 Pulitzers, sharing the public; 16/05/2018 – Meet The New York Times’s `Newsroom Ham’; 02/04/2018 – Martin Luther King Jr.’s New York Times Obituary 50 Years Ago; 30/04/2018 – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Saudi Arabia to resolve its ongoing dispute with Qatar, according to a New York Times report; 16/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND NEW YORKER; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for Stories on Sexual Harassment

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc. by 16,218 shares to 216,397 shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,086 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 23,674 shares. Luminus Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 30,700 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs holds 0.02% or 5,575 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.08% stake. The Connecticut-based Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 0.2% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Great West Life Assurance Can has 998,949 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 266,907 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assoc Incorporated reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 80,000 shares. Regions Corporation reported 51,596 shares. Macquarie Group Limited holds 18,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 40,867 were accumulated by Ironwood Counsel Lc. Northstar Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 22,484 are held by Hanseatic Services. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 76,337 shares.

