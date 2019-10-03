As New York Times Co (NYT) Shares Rose, Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Holding by $77.12 Million; As Celanese Del (CE) Shares Rose, Muhlenkamp & Co Has Cut Its Stake

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold 49,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 49,278 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31 million, down from 98,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $117.28. About 132,623 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp analyzed 2.41 million shares as the company's stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 7.59 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.59M, down from 10.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 380,966 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Com Na reported 1.11 million shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership owns 87,403 shares. Moreover, Atwood & Palmer Inc has 1.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Pittenger Anderson reported 0.05% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 206,448 shares. Boston Prns has 18,064 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 53,733 shares. Amer Int Grp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Profund Advisors Limited Co invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Penobscot Invest Management invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 3.29 million shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 860 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Com accumulated 637 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Checchi Cap Advisers Llc invested in 0.03% or 1,926 shares.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.82 million for 11.63 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc accumulated 0.01% or 23,324 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 640,185 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Company reported 15,000 shares. 103,111 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Blume Cap Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 2,000 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 6,838 shares. 184,792 were accumulated by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. World Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 7,238 shares. 34,427 are held by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.52M shares or 7.86% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 0.01% or 55,480 shares. Kahn Brothers Gru De accumulated 0% or 472,272 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 527,911 shares stake. Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 57,096 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource accumulated 49,445 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 62.36 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.