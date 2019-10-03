As New York Times Co (NYT) Shares Rose, Ameritas Investment Partners Decreased Stake by $343,968; Ipg Investment Advisors Lowered Western Digital Com (WDC) Stake by $95.81 Million; Shares Rose

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 20.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 10,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 41,697 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 52,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 2.73M shares traded or 57.85% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 09/03/2018 – Save the Redwoods League & New York Times Bestselling Author T. A. Barron Launch “Reading the Redwoods” Contest for Elementary; 26/03/2018 – Uber says a single metric isn’t a clear indication of an autonomous car’s safety Drivers still had to take over once every 13 miles in Arizona, according to new documents the New York Times obtained; 09/04/2018 – #WVTM13: BREAKING: Federal agents have seized documents from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, accord…; 20/03/2018 – lens: Looking at the Paralympics With a New York Times Photographer; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Weinstein to surrender on sex assault charges: media reports; 25/05/2018 – The Trump administration is telling lawmakers it has reached an agreement to aid Chinese telecom firm ZTE,according to The New York Times and Reuters; 02/05/2018 – New York Times reporter Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) onstage at the Berkeley Journalism School for Recode Decode: transcript; 01/05/2018 – NY Post Business: A top editor at The New York Times has resigned following an “investigation” sources say involved women and; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Weinstein reporting earns Pulitzer Prize for New York Times, New Yorker

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (WDC) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 427,650 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.33B, down from 429,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 5.31 million shares traded or 5.32% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks That Stumbled on Thursday – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Up 23.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on February 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Western Digital Stock Jumped 27.8% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Seagate Technology Looks Like A Good Bet – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $274.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Sp 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 666 shares to 22,173 shares, valued at $6.50 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc Com (NYSE:MD) by 209,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 650 shares. Nexus Inv Management Inc stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Cambridge Investment Advisors, Iowa-based fund reported 31,999 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 8,519 shares. Chemical National Bank owns 16,485 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 70,149 shares. 4,300 are held by Aull Monroe Investment Management Corp. Wellington Shields & Com Ltd Llc invested in 0.26% or 11,800 shares. Argi Investment Ser Ltd holds 0.17% or 66,457 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 1,008 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 5,526 shares. Adage Grp Inc Ltd invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 519,147 are owned by Citigroup. Principal Fin Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 435,287 shares. Hsbc Pcl reported 431,643 shares stake.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William And Il owns 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 36,759 shares. World Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 7,238 shares. Landscape Lc has invested 0.08% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,864 shares. First Manhattan owns 980 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 184,792 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Fairpointe Llc reported 1.38 million shares stake. Qvt Fincl Lp invested in 318,272 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 0% or 443,236 shares in its portfolio. 10,715 were reported by Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Credit Agricole S A holds 1,000 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 105,583 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 65 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26 million for 64.20 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.