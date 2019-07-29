As New York Times Co (NYT) Share Value Rose, Valueworks Has Decreased Stake; As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Share Value Declined, Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 886,721 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 30/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SAYS TENDERED ~$202.6M NOTES AT EXPIRATION; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Acquires ASCO for $650M in Cash; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 51,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,483 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 222,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 1.30 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 05/03/2018 JUST IN: Google inks deal to sell Zagat to upstart review site The Infatuation – New York Times; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – NYT: U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica; 29/05/2018 – NYTimes Communications: Exclusive: @DeBeers is getting into the lab-created diamond business with a new line of fashion jewelry; 08/05/2018 – NYT: MOHAMMED HADI JOINS BIZDAY AS NEWS DIRECTOR; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES $125.6 MLN VS $130 MLN; 08/03/2018 – The New York Times Rolls Out Obituaries Project for International Women’s Day; 14/03/2018 – Mike Pompeo faces one of the worst times in history to be secretary of State, a New York Times columnist told CNBC; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for Stories on Sexual Harassment; 16/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Tillerson takes swipe at Trump in grad speech

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 46.72 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. Another trade for 11,580 shares valued at $360,535 was made by Caputo Roland A. on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership reported 3,058 shares stake. Samlyn Capital Limited Liability Co reported 675,316 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. 39,868 were accumulated by Federated Inc Pa. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 528,342 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 15,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 24,352 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon reported 2.21 million shares. Sei Company stated it has 1.84 million shares. Atlanta Cap L L C owns 57,500 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co has 10,624 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd holds 2.26% or 12.58M shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 1,000 shares. Lateef Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 5.11% or 919,164 shares in its portfolio. 33,054 are owned by Gateway Investment Advisers. Stevens Mngmt LP reported 67,801 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Management accumulated 22,382 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Chilton Com Limited Liability Company reported 52,278 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa has 34,571 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Primecap Management Ca accumulated 0.01% or 164,200 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership owns 23,254 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 23,904 shares. 276,717 are held by California Employees Retirement System. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 0.13% or 117,600 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 90,614 shares. Korea Investment holds 0.05% or 113,946 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Llc has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 2.74 million shares to 809,918 shares, valued at $20.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 156,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,526 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc..