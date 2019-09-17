As New York Times Co (NYT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Stake; Cognios Capital Trimmed Stake in Autozone Com Usd0.01 (AZO) by $414,323 as Valuation Rose

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 7.59 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.59 million, down from 10.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 2.21M shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Weinstein to surrender on sex assault charges: media reports; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES: WOMEN IN NEWS-OPINION LEADERSHIP INCREASED TO 46%; 01/05/2018 – NY Post Business: A top editor at The New York Times has resigned following an “investigation” sources say involved women and; 15/03/2018 – BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization to turn over documents, including some related to Russia – New York Times; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Metro Editor Resigns, Citing `Mistakes’; 15/03/2018 – Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, some of which are related to Russia, The New York Times reported; 22/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: John Dowd has resigned from Trump’s legal team, NYT reports; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 06/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Is Resigning From The White House, According To New York Times — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – FX SAYS LANDED FIRST-RUN NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS TO NEW YORK TIMES’S FIRST FORAY INTO TV NEWS, CALLED WEEKLY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HULU

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc Com Usd0.01 (AZO) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 377 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 1,966 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, down from 2,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $18.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1130.66. About 174,451 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Own If You’re Worried About a Recession – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 34 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Diversified holds 0.16% or 2,967 shares. 3,013 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prtn. Principal Gp Incorporated stated it has 37,663 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Strs Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0.15% or 25,274 shares in its portfolio. 38,964 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 2.06M shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 0.32% stake. City Holdg stated it has 25 shares. New South Cap Mgmt Inc reported 171,338 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs accumulated 433 shares. 84,120 are held by Kiltearn Ptnrs Llp. Broad Run Investment Lc holds 0.31% or 6,522 shares in its portfolio.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $260.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inccom (LTD) by 11,994 shares to 96,795 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capri Holdings Ltd Comnpv by 14,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 13.00 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The New York Times Company (NYT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New York Times Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Signal Flashing for NYT Stock Could Mean Fresh Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 640,185 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 60,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 10,493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Altfest L J & Inc holds 0.32% or 36,875 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 230,086 shares. California-based Partner Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.28% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 36,759 are held by Blair William Il. Kepos Cap Lp owns 78,567 shares. 6.77 million were reported by Artisan Prtn Lp. Invesco reported 418,486 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 527,911 shares. Peoples Fincl Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Bluestein R H And has invested 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.58M shares.