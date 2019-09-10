As New York Times Co (NYT) Market Value Rose, Holder Alliancebernstein LP Cut by $56.66 Million Its Position; As Concho Res (Call) (CXO) Market Valuation Declined, Capstone Investment Advisors Has Raised Stake

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (Call) (CXO) by 122.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 13,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 6,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $77.13. About 685,027 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers; 09/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 78C; 25/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $191; 28/03/2018 – Len Vermillion: #BREAKING: Concho acquiring RSP Permian in $9.5 billion merger; 06/03/2018 Concho at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Sees RSP Deal Immediately Accretive to Key Per-Shr Metrics

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 53.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 1.77 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.25M, down from 3.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 249,861 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Saudi Arabia to resolve its ongoing dispute with Qatar, according to a New York Times report; 25/05/2018 – The Trump administration is telling lawmakers it has reached an agreement to aid Chinese telecom firm ZTE,according to The New York Times and Reuters; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Expands TV, Podcast Effort After `Daily’ Success; 09/05/2018 – FX Lands The New York Times Series The Weekly; 03/05/2018 – NYT ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: New York Times doc to close Tribeca Film Festival; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES $125.6 MLN VS $130 MLN; 12/04/2018 – NYT/@realDonaldTrump: If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him. Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper! – ! $NYT; 25/04/2018 – New York Times’ Weinstein investigation to be developed as film

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $17.57M for 68.77 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.44 million activity. Helms Susan J bought 700 shares worth $49,084. Shares for $104,500 were bought by Schroer Brenda R. The insider Merriman Gary A bought $139,800. Shares for $654,000 were bought by HARPER JACK F on Wednesday, August 7.

