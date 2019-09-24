As New York Cmnty Bancorp (NYCB) Stock Value Rose, First Republic Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.40 Million; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Lowered Holding in Xcel Energy (XEL) by $19.61 Million

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYCB) by 66.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 155,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 77,853 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, down from 233,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 1.21 million shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 332,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $166.09 million, down from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 1.32 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – TEXAS COMMISSION’S PLAN CALLS FOR 2 NEW WIND FARMS, ONE IN TEXAS AND OTHER IN NEW MEXICO, THAT WILL BE BUILT AND OWNED BY CO; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Xcel Energy and Subs’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE WINS FUEL CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XCEL ENERGY’S; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.37-EPS $2.47; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: FAA OKS WAIVER TO FLY DRONES BEYOND LINE OF SIGHT; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Mountain West Transmission Group; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Permanens Cap Limited Partnership holds 61 shares. Welch Lc has 0.05% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Monetary Gp reported 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) or 1.24M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 123,234 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Inc Ny has 0.01% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 1,290 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp invested in 1.33 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Cetera Advsr Ltd has 0.04% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 14,043 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 495 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Investments accumulated 0.03% or 80,252 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.02% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). 136,309 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia. Energ Income Lc stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Harbour Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.28% or 6,582 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability reported 29,703 shares.

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting XEL Put Options For April 18th – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xcel Energy (XEL) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTAS, XEL – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xcel Energy: An Overvalued Dividend Contender – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 29,798 shares to 179,968 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 1.44M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $550.60M for 15.52 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $43,148 activity. 34,000 shares valued at $394,641 were bought by CIAMPA DOMINICK on Wednesday, March 27.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $18.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 15,266 shares to 18,297 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 22,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NYCB’s profit will be $88.80 million for 16.53 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by New York Community Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reassessing New York Community Bank After Continued Price Declines – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New York Community Bancorp: Growth Mode – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New York Community Bancorp: The Best Deal In The Market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KSP Research sees NYCB, Ally well set for four rate cuts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold NYCB shares while 97 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 292.32 million shares or 2.30% more from 285.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) or 1,799 shares. The Massachusetts-based Adage Ptnrs Grp Lc has invested 0.05% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 285,578 shares. Hartford Investment Company stated it has 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). 52,340 are held by M&T National Bank & Trust. Shelton Capital Mngmt accumulated 31,707 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 199,325 shares. Oppenheimer And accumulated 54,926 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 316,300 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields has 0.05% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Community Fincl Bank Na, New York-based fund reported 400 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 0.02% or 44,983 shares. Eaton Vance invested 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.15M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).