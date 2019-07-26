As New York Cmnty Bancorp (NYCB) Stock Value Declined, Hrt Financial Trimmed Its Position; As Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Market Value Rose, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.44 Million

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYCB) by 91.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 117,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,446 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120,000, down from 127,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 2.14M shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has declined 9.73% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Confere; 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%; 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,896 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28 million, down from 48,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $743.86. About 2,315 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 36.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL)

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $437,789 activity. Shares for $394,641 were bought by CIAMPA DOMINICK on Wednesday, March 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 31,735 shares to 44,549 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 46,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 78 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.95 million activity. 49 shares were bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, worth $39,109.