As New York Cmnty Bancorp (NYCB) Stock Rose, Shareholder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Lowered by $338,096 Its Holding; Crow Point Partners Has Trimmed Position in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) as Shares Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 3,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,227 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 6,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $111.94. About 125,702 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYCB) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 30,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 149,913 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 180,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 357,331 shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Confere; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CyberArk Software: A High-Growth Cybersecurity Company – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For CyberArk Software – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Beyond Earnings Growth: Focus on Beat With These 5 Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CrowdStrike: The Real Valuation BlackBerry Bulls Don’t Want To See – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New York Community Bank: About Those Rent Control Laws – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New York Community Bancorp Is Starting To Deliver – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) CEO Joseph Ficalora on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New York Community Bank: The Bear Case Is Fully Priced In (And Then Some) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $437,789 activity. 1,640 shares were bought by Dahya Hanif, worth $43,148 on Thursday, May 9.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 140,745 shares to 150,045 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 133,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).