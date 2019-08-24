As New York Cmnty Bancorp (NYCB) Stock Price Rose, Aperio Group Has Increased Position; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Trimmed Holding

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYCB) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 37,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 297,231 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 259,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 3.28M shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Confere; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 58,783 shares to 310,470 shares, valued at $20.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 6,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,816 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $437,789 activity. CIAMPA DOMINICK bought $394,641 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.