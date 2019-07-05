As New Sr Invt Group (SNR) Shares Rose, Proxima Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $500,480; Btim Has Trimmed Ww Grainger (GWW) Stake by $414,600; Market Valuation Declined

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (SNR) by 39.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 100,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 253,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Sr Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $556.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 220,466 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has declined 13.74% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (GWW) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 1,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.46 million, down from 122,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Ww Grainger Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $269.85. About 169,490 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 23,662 shares to 373,075 shares, valued at $17.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 78,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.65 earnings per share, up 6.41% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.37 per share. GWW’s profit will be $254.32M for 14.51 P/E if the $4.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Tru reported 0.17% stake. Old Republic Intl reported 150,000 shares stake. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has 1,078 shares. 2,821 are held by Da Davidson &. Signaturefd Ltd Com reported 489 shares stake. Contravisory Mgmt Inc holds 0.12% or 1,059 shares. 4,205 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Pennsylvania Tru reported 0.14% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Mutual Of America Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Company has invested 0.43% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 26,921 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co has 114,700 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 16,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 942 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SNR’s profit will be $11.44 million for 12.16 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by New Senior Investment Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold SNR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 55.50 million shares or 13.43% more from 48.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 258,224 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 94,127 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc reported 3.08 million shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,496 shares. 16,836 are owned by Css Limited Liability Il. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd has 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications invested in 0% or 51,900 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt has 33 shares. Enterprise Financial Ser, Missouri-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Amalgamated Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 1,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 114,295 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Metropolitan Life Ny accumulated 25,416 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 19,701 shares. Prudential Finance Inc reported 0.01% stake.