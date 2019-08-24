As New Residential Invt (NRZ) Stock Price Declined, Telemus Capital Has Boosted Holding; Lionstone Capital Management Cut Sp Plus (SP) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 121,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 583,965 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 462,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 3.96 million shares traded or 9.33% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 41,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.19% . The hedge fund held 334,198 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40 million, down from 375,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $772.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 64,897 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 10.43% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold SP shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 3.12% more from 21.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd invested in 0.05% or 439,935 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Northern Corp has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Us Bancorporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 23,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). 6,620 are held by Zebra Capital Management Ltd Liability. Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Axa accumulated 97,100 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management Communications has 0.01% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 17,135 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc reported 6,669 shares stake. Rice Hall James & Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 50,266 shares. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Dudley And Shanley has invested 4.68% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP).

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,790 shares to 39,122 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 17,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,576 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. On Friday, May 3 Saltzman David bought $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 14,174 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 0.06% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). The Connecticut-based Essex Fin Svcs has invested 0.05% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 10,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 37,035 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 229 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 19,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 58,205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Da Davidson reported 18,950 shares stake. Ww Asset Mgmt has 12,387 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd owns 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 300,815 shares. 30 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability Com. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Moreover, Comml Bank Of Hawaii has 0.02% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 17,365 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,513 shares.