As New Residential Invt (NRZ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Telemus Capital Has Upped Holding; Alta Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $2.43 Million

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 121,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 583,965 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 462,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 3.06M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 14,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 275,601 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.08 million, down from 290,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.48M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New Residential Investment Corp. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Residential kicks off preferred stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Residential: Both The 13% Dividend Common Stock And The 7.5% Preferred Are Buys – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Residential Investment Corp.: Another Stable Dividend And (Potentially) A New Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. 14,174 shares were bought by Saltzman David, worth $236,139.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 11,456 shares stake. Advsrs Llc invested in 311,412 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Winfield has invested 1.42% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research stated it has 371,160 shares. Beck Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 1.15% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Retail Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 17,365 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 12,387 were accumulated by Ww Asset Mgmt. Natl Asset Inc invested 0.04% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 22,200 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt accumulated 18,613 shares. Cannell Peter B Commerce holds 0.03% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 48,900 shares. Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 7,700 shares.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 15,181 shares to 89,119 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,473 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Fin’l Solutns (NYSE:BR) by 152,709 shares to 436,821 shares, valued at $45.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 738 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68B for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.