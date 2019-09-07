As New Residential Invt (NRZ) Shares Declined, Orinda Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Capital Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $622,024 as Stock Price Rose

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 30,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 310,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, down from 340,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 3.83M shares traded or 7.89% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 149,709 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58 million, down from 155,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $220.61M for 6.72 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 141,964 are held by Beck Ltd Limited Liability Company. 6.16M were accumulated by Bankshares Of America De. Pitcairn Company has 0.09% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 1,325 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 765,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Joel Isaacson & Company Ltd Company stated it has 0.17% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc reported 1.02 million shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Moreover, Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Proffitt & Goodson invested in 7,584 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Service Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 7,594 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning has 76,908 shares.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Net Lease Inc by 67,497 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential Q2 NII falls 30% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Residential Investment: This 11.9%-Yielding Mortgage REIT Has Room To Rally In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Residential may buy back up to $200M of stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Residential Investment Corp.: Another Stable Dividend And (Potentially) A New Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. 1,800 shares were bought by Sloves Andrew, worth $29,974.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 28,883 shares to 38,900 shares, valued at $993,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap (IJR) by 6,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc accumulated 1.64% or 273,616 shares. Arga Invest Mngmt LP accumulated 22,400 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0.57% or 3.49M shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Commerce Mi Adv invested 2.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New York-based Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Com Il stated it has 77,989 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Grimes invested in 0.14% or 16,655 shares. Asset holds 4,873 shares. Moreover, Bar Harbor Ser has 0.47% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 1.78 million shares. Bartlett And Lc holds 2.33% or 583,875 shares in its portfolio. Halsey Incorporated Ct holds 0.55% or 32,250 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Incorporated Oh holds 1.31% or 1.12M shares. Winfield Assoc holds 860 shares. D E Shaw Company owns 0.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 925,303 shares.