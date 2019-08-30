As New Residential Invt (NRZ) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Orinda Asset Management Lowered by $481,744 Its Stake; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Share Price Declined, Tiger Legatus Capital Management Upped by $5.04 Million Its Stake

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 30,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 310,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 340,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 2.20M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 2.06M shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. $236,139 worth of stock was bought by Saltzman David on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Sa reported 511,330 shares. Renaissance Ltd reported 1.15M shares. Creative Planning has 76,908 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Williams Jones Associate Limited Company holds 40,400 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 11,456 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 11,940 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 71,489 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 17,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 356,988 shares. Prudential Fin invested in 355,343 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 35,534 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 643,352 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Seabridge Advsr Ltd Liability reported 177,595 shares stake.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Pfd Income Opprtny Fd (JPC) by 258,816 shares to 300,416 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Net Lease Inc.

