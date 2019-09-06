As New Residential Invt (NRZ) Share Price Declined, Focused Wealth Management Lowered Stake; As Exelon (EXC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Essex Financial Services Lifted Stake

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 19,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 106 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 20,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 2.55M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 8,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 15,646 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 7,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 7.07 million shares traded or 23.39% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR POWER TO 25% FROM 0%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.38M for 6.63 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. 14,174 shares were bought by Saltzman David, worth $236,139.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 66,544 shares to 868,992 shares, valued at $26.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 493,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE).

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,296 shares to 9,579 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathawayinc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 5,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,520 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.