As New Residential Invt (NRZ) Market Value Declined, Telemus Capital Lifted Its Holding by $1.95 Million; Wolverine Asset Management Cut Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) by $4.65 Million

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 121,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 583,965 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 462,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.42. About 4.50 million shares traded or 25.20% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $107.61. About 7.81 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 15/05/2018 – BANCO BPM BAMI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.4 FROM EUR 3.3; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: TECHNOLOGY A BIG FOCUS FOR THE COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake in China JV; 15/05/2018 – BPER EMII.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.8 FROM EUR 5.3; 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ENGIE IS SAID TO HIRE JP MORGAN FOR SALE OF GERMAN ASSETS: RTRS; 30/05/2018 – The JPMorgan of Europe? French Giant BNP Paribas Is on a Roll

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 23,881 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 82,234 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru holds 53,383 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. First Merchants holds 144,809 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Casualty has invested 7.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Umb Financial Bank N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 435,378 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Company holds 76,309 shares. Jones Financial Lllp has 126,150 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs stated it has 63,055 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 1.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 127,378 shares. Rothschild Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 5.82% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 5,262 are held by New England Inv Retirement Group Inc Incorporated Inc. Atria Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 43,961 shares. Selz Limited Liability Com reported 88,000 shares. American National Registered Advisor Incorporated accumulated 28,414 shares or 1.6% of the stock.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Closes InstaMed Acquisition – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Another ex-JPMorgan trader pleads guilty to ‘spoofing’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Knowing The Difference Between Revolving Credit And Non-Revolving Credit – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.07 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (TLT) by 12,800 shares to 14,800 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 254,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF).

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,780 shares to 54,137 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 7,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,607 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City has invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 37,615 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 36,002 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 364,768 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Tn invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Hudson Valley Advisors Inc Adv invested in 11,300 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Inc has invested 0.18% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Principal Incorporated holds 0% or 293,136 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 655,066 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 35,100 were accumulated by Wesbanco National Bank. Wellington Management Gru Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 900,690 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 44,652 shares. 562,708 were reported by Parametric Port Ltd Com. Rafferty Asset Ltd has 0.02% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 80,966 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $29,974 was bought by Sloves Andrew.