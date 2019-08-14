As New Residential Invt Com Npv (NRZ) Stock Declined, Beck Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $357,216; Fj Capital Management Holding in Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Has Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 69,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 567,154 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, up from 498,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shore Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 17,059 shares traded. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has declined 14.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp Com Npv (NRZ) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 22,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 141,964 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 119,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp Com Npv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 6.71 million shares traded or 98.72% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. Nierenberg Michael bought $990,000 worth of stock or 60,000 shares. 1,800 shares were bought by Sloves Andrew, worth $29,974.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 663,460 are held by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability. First Manhattan Company invested in 2,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Swift Run Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.61% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 110,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 128 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr Inc. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Cibc owns 57,016 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 258,653 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 3,361 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 32,500 shares. Geode Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Moreover, Cooperman Leon G has 0.52% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 500,000 shares. 553,140 are held by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cowen Inc by 61,579 shares to 122,421 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,975 shares, and cut its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB).