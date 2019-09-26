As New Residential Investment (NRZ) Shares Declined, Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Community Bank Has Increased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $975,023

Community Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 7,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 81,794 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.96 million, up from 74,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $139.19. About 1.31 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment (NRZ) by 21.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 233,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 876,226 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.49 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in New Residential Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 233,534 shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3,251 shares to 143,416 shares, valued at $19.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 43,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Simply Good Foods Co/The.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.39 million for 7.21 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Barclays Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.22M shares. 1,133 were accumulated by Csat Investment Advisory L P. Kames Cap Public Limited Co holds 692,914 shares. Argi Services Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Principal Fin Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 101,813 shares. Grassi Investment Management owns 18,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.02% or 103,500 shares. Moreover, Gideon Capital has 0.19% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Next Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.07% or 41,631 shares. Assetmark accumulated 1.25M shares. Alberta Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Ironsides Asset Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 38,500 shares. 231 were accumulated by Glenmede Na.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. 14,174 New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares with value of $236,139 were bought by Saltzman David.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability owns 90,374 shares. Moneta Group Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Rwwm has 7.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 205,232 shares. Diversified Inv Strategies Lc reported 42,168 shares. Lesa Sroufe holds 3.56% or 30,048 shares in its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 3,770 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 900,939 shares or 3.4% of the stock. Stifel reported 5.95M shares stake. 22,675 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Carlson Mngmt invested 0.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt stated it has 61,984 shares. Ally Fincl Inc owns 40,000 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Fincl Bank Tru Com has 2.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 130,027 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 918,898 shares. Randolph Inc holds 6.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 273,252 shares.

