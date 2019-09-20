As New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Valuation Declined, Holder Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Decreased Its Position; Atlanta Capital Management Co Holding in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Increased by $2.04 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 78,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.40% . The institutional investor held 799,253 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.54M, up from 720,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 17,925 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) has declined 28.84% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CENT News: 20/04/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 20/04/2018 DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 44.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 51,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 63,517 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $978,000, down from 115,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 693,669 shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. Saltzman David had bought 14,174 shares worth $236,139 on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $227.06M for 7.05 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 977,800 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 652,431 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan has 2,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors invested in 0% or 500 shares. 21 were reported by Tower Ltd Llc (Trc). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 27,957 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Hudock Cap Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 300 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs Incorporated accumulated 10,000 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 700 shares. Principal Fincl Gp holds 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 101,813 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 98,246 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Board has 0.12% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 1.53M shares.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $858.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc. by 292 shares to 523 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C Non Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 7,226 shares to 139,734 shares, valued at $20.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 59,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 613,702 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold CENT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.68 million shares or 3.29% less from 13.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Serv holds 1,335 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 15,227 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 156,109 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,032 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Com owns 12,934 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank invested 0% in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Morgan Stanley stated it has 49,632 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) for 12,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communication Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 182,500 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Eqis Cap Mngmt invested in 25,451 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0.01% invested in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) for 1.35M shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 92,625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Limited Co owns 6,556 shares. Sg Americas Limited Company holds 0% or 4,870 shares.