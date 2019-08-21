As New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Share Price Declined, Holder Kames Capital Plc Has Lowered Holding by $6.80 Million; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Share Price Rose While Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Lowered Its Position

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 37.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 424,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 695,434 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 2.94M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 39,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, down from 41,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $206.34. About 219,327 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5,373 shares to 743,030 shares, valued at $70.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 3.51 million shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 8,208 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 75,930 shares. Trust Invest Advsrs holds 75,400 shares. Da Davidson accumulated 18,950 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Florida-based Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 11,940 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3.64M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd stated it has 655,066 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Menlo Advisors Limited Liability Company has 1.77% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 147,385 shares. Ameriprise has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 546,632 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0% or 7,021 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd accumulated 381,095 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares were bought by Saltzman David. 1,800 shares valued at $29,974 were bought by Sloves Andrew on Tuesday, May 14.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Residential preferred offering priced for $250M proceeds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Residential preferred stock offering prices for $135M gross proceeds – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Buying 12.8%-Yielding New Residential Investment Is Still A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New Residential Investment (NRZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zebra Technologies is Now Oversold (ZBRA) – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zebra Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zebra Technologies Is Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: MDY, ZBRA, DPZ, TRMB – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/30: (LXU) (VRNS) (RNG) Higher; (MDR) (SSNC) (BYND) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77 million and $331.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,278 shares to 64,549 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Cutter & Co Brokerage holds 1,170 shares. Tributary Ltd Llc holds 0.19% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 12,200 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,512 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 61 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 27,875 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 21,478 shares. Millrace Asset Gp Incorporated accumulated 7,274 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Co reported 0.15% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Congress Asset Management Ma invested in 1.29% or 470,718 shares. Verition Fund Management Llc has invested 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd reported 114,824 shares. Virtu Lc holds 3,712 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 28 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership invested 0.47% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).